NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Baker Mayfield threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns after being punished for directing a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench last week, and Oklahoma routed West Virginia 59-31 on Saturday to maintain its momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship game.

Mayfield was stripped of his captaincy and starting job for the game, his final home game as a Sooner. He received the loudest cheers when the seniors were announced, then more loud cheers when he entered the game on Oklahoma's second possession.

Rodney Anderson ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns for the Sooners (11-1, 8-1 Big 12, No. 4 CFP). They will play TCU for the Big 12 title next Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners gained 646 yards in their seventh straight win. It was the most points Oklahoma has scored against the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's Chris Chugunov passed for 137 yards in his first start. He stepped in for Will Grier, who injured a finger the previous week against Texas. Kennedy McKoy ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers (7-5, 5-4).

It was a chippy contest in the first half, and it reached its peak when Oklahoma right guard Dru Samia was ejected after an altercation in the second quarter. It didn't stop the Sooners - just two plays later, Anderson scored his third touchdown of the game from 17 yards out to give the Sooners a 28-10 lead. Mayfield ran over to the sideline, jumping up and down, waving his arms up and exhorting the crowd.

Kyler Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, started in Mayfield's place and took off for a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson scored on the next play to put the Sooners up 7-0.

Mayfield took over and completed 11 of 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Sooners scored touchdowns on all five possessions Mayfield played in before halftime, and on all six drives he completed in the game. He sat for good with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Sooners up 52-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers tried getting inside the Sooners' heads with the extra pushing and shoving and it backfired. The Sooners scored on every first-half possession and led 45-10 at halftime.

Oklahoma: The Sooners rallied behind Mayfield and played one of its most complete games of the season. Oklahoma's defense had a third consecutive solid effort, controlling the first half and holding the Mountaineers to 387 total yards.

UP NEXT:

West Virginia: Will head to a bowl game.

Oklahoma: Will play TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

---

---

