ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- UCF didn't take long to hire someone to lead its rejuvenated football program.

The university announced Tuesday that Josh Heupel will be the Knights' next football coach. The move comes about 72 hours after Scott Frost announced Saturday he was leaving UCF to become the coach at Nebraska.

Heupel, who has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the past two seasons, is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

Heupel said in a statement that he is excited "to get a staff together and get to work with our wonderful student-athletes."

He inherits a Knights program that just finished 12-0 to win the American Athletic Conference title. The Knights will play Auburn in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1.

Athletic director Danny White believes UCF has "identified one of the brightest minds in college football" in Heupel.

"His offensive system is very similar to what we've been running," White said. "I know he's going to utilize all the great talent on our roster and continue to add to it. He's no stranger to success, winning a national championship as a quarterback and leading a number of extremely high-powered offensive teams."

