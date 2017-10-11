AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 11, 6:30 PM EDT

S Eric Reid: 49ers won't force players to stand for anthem


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
S Eric Reid: 49ers won't force players to stand for anthem

Stills surprised to be joined by Goodell for police visit

Rudolph, Vikings have childlike fun with Duck, Duck, Goose

FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit in Week 6

Eagles-Panthers: Another enticing prime-time matchup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- The San Francisco 49ers won't be forcing their players to stand during the national anthem, safety Eric Reid said Wednesday.

Reid, the first player to join Colin Kaepernick in protest last season, said he had a conversation recently with 49ers CEO Jed York, who indicated he will continue to support his players if they decide to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Reid said: "He's expressed very clearly that he wants to support us, that he's not going to force us to do anything."

More than 20 49ers kneeled during the anthem during the last two games, while teammates stood behind them with hands on their shoulders. That was in reaction to President Trump's condemnation at a rally last month of any player that didn't stand. Trump called for owners to release players who did not stand.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.