LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) -- After eight surgeries and nearly losing his left leg, Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller still refuses to rule out a return to the football field.

In his first visit to Halas Hall since his Oct. 29 injury, Miller on Monday expressed thanks for the support he received from the Bears, teammates and fans after vascular surgery to repair a torn artery resulting from a knee injury.

"I've been a football player my whole life," Miller said. "I would love to play football. We'll cross that road when it's time."

Miller said the possibility of losing his left leg was very real in the hours after the injury against the Saints.

He has been through all those surgeries, some related to the dislocated knee and some to the artery. It's possible he may require more operations.

