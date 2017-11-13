AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 13, 12:43 PM EST

Bengals LB Burfict avoids suspension for contact on official

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

NFL News
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict won't be suspended for the contact with an official that got him ejected from a 24-20 loss at Tennessee.

A league spokesman said Monday that Burfict faces a fine only. He pushed an official's arm out of the way on the sideline in the second quarter after quarterback Marcus Mariota was run out of bounds. Two plays earlier, Burfict drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Mariota out of bounds.

It was the second game in a row that the Bengals (3-6) had a star player ejected before halftime. Receiver A.J. Green was kicked out of a loss at Jacksonville after grabbing cornerback Jalen Ramey around the neck, tackling him and punching him.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

