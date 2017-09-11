CINCINNATI (AP) -- A season honoring some of the Bengals' greatest players has started with one of the worst losses they've ever experienced. And there's no quick fix to the biggest problems.

The Bengals honored some of the best players in their history at halftime of the season opener Sunday, the start of their 50th season in franchise history. The current Bengals wound up shut out in a home opener for the first time.

Baltimore's 20-0 win was one for the record books. Coach Marvin Lewis called it one of his most disappointing games.

"We didn't score any points - that's the biggest reason," he said Monday.

The Bengals host Houston (0-1) on Thursday night, leaving them little time to fix shortcomings. A lot figured into their first shutout at Paul Brown Stadium since 2001, two years before Lewis arrived. The worst moments were on an offense that was considered the strength of the team.

The Bengals managed only 221 yards, their lowest total since a 24-3 home loss to the Browns in 2014, a span of 42 games. During that Thursday night loss, Andy Dalton had his worst passer rating - 2.0 - while throwing for only 86 yards with three interceptions.

Against the Ravens, he finished with his second-worst passer rating at 28.4 while matching his career high with four interceptions . He also lost a fumble.

It wasn't only the quarterback. The Bengals knew heading into the season that their fate would rest largely with an inexperienced offensive line. They lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth and right guard Kevin Zeitler - their best linemen - in free agency and decided to replace them with unproven, young players.

There's no easy fix to what happened Sunday. Dalton was sacked five times and was under constant pressure. The Ravens held their ground and batted away passes. The running game managed only 77 yards total. Cincinnati gained 90 yards in the second half, continuing its pattern of struggling after halftime.

The offense never got into a consistent flow last season, Ken Zampese's first as offensive coordinator. Seven times, they scored seven points or fewer in the second half, getting blanked twice.

Zampese used his running backs interchangeably Sunday. Giovani Bernard was in for 29 plays, rookie Joe Mixon for 22, and Jeremy Hill for 10. Bernard had seven carries for 40 yards, with 23 of them on one play. Mixon carried eight times for 9 yards. Hill had six carries for 26 yards.

Lewis defended the mix of running backs on Monday.

"I think it was fine," he said.

Injuries contributed to the struggles last season, when Bernard, receiver A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert missed significant time. The Bengals expected big things with all of them back, but instead had one of their worst games ever.

"It's a reality check," Hill said.

SHUTOUTS

The Bengals have been blanked 19 times in their history, six times at home. They've sustained back-to-back shutouts only once, in 2000. They lost at Jacksonville 13-0 and at Baltimore 37-0 in the second and third games that season, prompting coach Bruce Coslet to resign. Two members of that team - center Rich Braham and linebacker Takeo Spikes - will be among those honored at halftime on Thursday.

PACMAN RETURNS

Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is eligible to return Thursday after serving a one-game suspension for his offseason misdemeanor conviction. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has two more games on his suspension for his latest egregious hit.

EXPECT THE ROOKIE

Lewis is planning on rookie Deshaun Watson starting at quarterback for Houston. He took over after halftime in a 29-7 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

"I'd expect Deshaun to be the quarterback," Lewis said. "I'll be surprised if he's not."

INJURY UPDATES

Lewis declined to provide updates on RG Trey Hopkins (left knee) or DE Michael Johnson (concussion). Both were injured Sunday.

