Jan 3, 8:49 AM EST

Bengals' Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is facing assault, disorderly conduct and other charges after being arrested in Cincinnati's downtown entertainment district.

Authorities say Jones is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail early Tuesday.

He has been jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

The 33-year-old Jones was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him.

It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

