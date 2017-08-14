Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Bills new receiver Matthews has chip fracture in his sternum

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills newly acquired receiver Jordan Matthews has been diagnosed with a chip fracture in his sternum and will be listed week to week.

The team provided the update Monday morning, a day after Matthews was hurt in his first practice since being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. Matthews finished practice before being escorted off the field complaining of a chest injury.

The Bills are counting on Matthews to fill starting receiver Sammy Watkins' spot after he was also dealt to the Los Angeles Rams in a separate trade on Friday. Buffalo gave up starting cornerback Ronald Darby to acquire Matthews and a third-round draft pick from Philadelphia.

