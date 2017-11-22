ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is reversing course by announcing Tyrod Taylor will start at Kansas City on Sunday, a week after his decision to start rookie Nathan Peterman backfired.

McDermott called his decision to return to Taylor "the right thing for our team," after Peterman threw five interceptions in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Taylor, who is 20-18 in 2½ seasons in Buffalo, was benched after going 9 of 18 for 56 yards through 55 minutes in a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 12.

Peterman is a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh who became the first quarterback to throw five interceptions in the first half since the NFL merger in 1970. He finished 6 of 14 for 66 yards and was replaced by Taylor to start the third quarter with Buffalo trailing 40-7.

The Bills (5-5) have lost three straight.

