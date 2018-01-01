AP Radio AP Radio News:

After missing playoffs, Lions dismiss coach Jim Caldwell


The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell, who finished the season with a 9-7 record but missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Caldwell went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions.

He joins Chuck Pagano of Indianapolis and Jack Del Rio of Oakland, each fired after their games Sunday.

Other teams that could be making changes today include Arizona, Cincinnati, Chicago and Denver.

