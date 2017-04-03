BOSTON (AP) -- Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey was stolen again - this time by Rob Gronkowski in full view of 37,000 screaming Red Sox fans.

The New England Patriots quarterback was waving the jersey around during the pregame ceremony on opening day at Fenway Park on Monday. Gronkowski ripped it out of his hands and ran around the infield before Brady chased him down and playfully tackled him in right field.

The Patriots said it was the same jersey that had been stolen out of the Patriots' locker room after their championship victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. Brady got the jersey back at owner Robert Kraft's home in suburban Brookline earlier Monday.

The Patriots brought all five Super Bowl trophies out for the first pitch ceremony before the Red Sox hosted Pittsburgh. Joining Brady, Gronk and Kraft were James White, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime, and fellow running back Dion Lewis.

Brady threw out the first pitch to Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia.

The Patriots tweeted a short video showing Kraft presenting his star with two No. 12 Super Bowl jerseys that had been missing. Kraft quipped that they "took an international trip."

Brady's jersey from the win two months ago was found by Mexican authorities while while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn't been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.