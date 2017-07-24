AP Radio AP Radio News:

John Elway agrees to five-year contract with Denver Broncos

By ARNIE STAPLETON
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- John Elway has agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos.

The deal ends a long-running saga that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-front office executive would leave the franchise he's led to three Super Bowl titles.

Elway was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before agreeing Monday to the extension through 2021.

The club first approached him about a new deal last October. The issue loomed as the second-biggest question entering training camp behind the quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

Elway led Denver to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and '98 seasons to cap his Hall of Fame playing career.

The Broncos are 77-33 with five playoff appearances in six seasons under Elway's leadership. Only New England (86-26) is better over that span.

