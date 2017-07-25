AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 25, 12:45 PM EDT

AP Source: Broncos bring back Kubiak in scouting role

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Sports Writer

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Panthers' Olsen: Holding out 'wasn't the right thing to do'

AP Source: Broncos bring back Kubiak in scouting role

John Elway agrees to 5-year contract with Denver Broncos

NFL Calendar

Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones suspended 1 game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the hire has told The Associated Press that Gary Kubiak, who stepped down as Denver's head coach because of health concerns seven months ago, is returning to the Broncos in a scouting capacity.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the hire hadn't been announced, said Kubiak will serve as a senior personnel adviser, scouting college and pro players. KUSA-TV first reported the hire.

Kubiak will be based out of his Houston home and make periodic trips to the Broncos' headquarters.

Kubiak went 24-11 in two seasons as Broncos head coach, guiding the team to a win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50. Kubiak suffered a complex migraine last season and turned over offensive play-calling duties to his staff. He retired after a 9-7 season.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.