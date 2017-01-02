Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 2, 10:25 AM EST

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
FANTASY PLAYS: The puzzles and pleasant surprises of season

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak officially steps down

Redskins QB Cousins' 2 picks in loss to NYG set up intrigue

Rodgers caps brilliant run, Packers beat Lions for NFC North

Kelly, McCoy, Baalke latest to feel the NFL ax

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak stepped down from his dream job on Monday because of health concerns, saying "the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me."

Kubiak missed a week of work in October after suffering a complex migraine, his second health scare in three years.

Kubiak went 24-11, including a victory in Super Bowl 50, but a 9-7 finish this season kept the Broncos out of the playoffs.

General manager John Elway said he was saddened and disappointed in Kubiak's resignation, "but I understand and respect Gary for doing what's right for him and his family."

Elway now embarks on his third head coaching search in his six seasons as Broncos GM.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.