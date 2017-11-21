AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 21, 7:48 PM EST

AP Source: QB Paxton Lynch to start for Denver

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
AP Source: QB Paxton Lynch to start for Denver

Eagles, Pats, Steelers are top 3 in the latest AP Pro32 poll

Gordon back from suspension, set to practice with Browns

Ryan's 2 TD passes enough as Falcons hold off Seahawks 34-31

FANTASY PLAYS: With byes over, time to drop benchwarmers

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday at Oakland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Denver coach Vance Joseph won't announce his starter until Wednesday.

General manager John Lynch moved up in the 2016 draft to select Lynch with the 26th pick in the first round, but the former Memphis QB was soundly beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian for two straight seasons. Lynch hasn't played this year.

Siemian lost his job three weeks ago and Brock Osweiler, who was re-signed when Lynch bruised his throwing shoulder in the preseason, went winless in three starts.

Lynch was active for the first time Sunday, serving as Osweiler's backup in a 20-17 loss that dropped Denver to 3-7.

Joseph switched offensive coordinators following the franchise's first home loss to the Bengals since 1975. He replaced Mike McCoy with Bill Musgrave on Monday and gave him orders to simplify the offense.

---

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.