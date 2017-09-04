ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Brock Osweiler has passed his physical and signed his contract to return to Denver where he'll undergo in John Elway's words "football rehab" after an 18-month odyssey that included dismissals by the Texans and Browns but also a $37 million windfall.

Elway said Osweiler will be the Broncos backup quarterback until Paxton Lynch returns from a sprained throwing shoulder in a month or more.

The previous time Osweiler was a Bronco, he was ahead of Trevor Siemian on the depth chart and served as Peyton Manning's understudy. But he bolted to Houston in free agency after Manning retired and Siemian rose to the top of the depth chart.

Siemian beat out Lynch again this summer and Lynch got hurt in the third preseason game, necessitating Denver's search for a veteran QB.

The Broncos cut rookie camp sensation Kyle Sloter and tried to re-sign him to their practice squad Sunday, but Sloter instead signed with the Vikings for a $20,000-a-week practice squad paycheck.

The Broncos are only on the hook for $775,000 of Osweiler's salary this season with the Browns paying the other $15.25 million.

