Aug 21, 2:44 PM EDT

AP Source: Trevor Siemian wins Broncos quarterback job again

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press that Trevor Siemian will be named the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback after beating out Paxton Lynch.

The person requested anonymity to speak candidly prior to coach Vance Joseph's news conference at 3:15 p.m. EDT Monday in which he's expected to make if official.

Siemian, a 2015 seventh-round draft pick out of Northwestern who won the starting job last year when he beat out veteran Mark Sanchez, quickly surged ahead of Lynch, a first-rounder in 2016 from Memphis, when training camp opened.

Lynch showed more comfort with the new scheme and coaching staff but still proved inadequate at decoding defenses while Siemian was steady and solid, if unspectacular.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

