Dec 7, 11:04 AM EST

Winless Browns fire VP Brown, coach Hue Jackson keeps job

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cleveland Browns fired top executive Sashi Brown, but are keeping coach Hue Jackson for another season despite a 1-27 record.

Brown, who was named the team's top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday. In announcing his dismissal, Jimmy Haslam said Brown was told the team "is going in a new direction."

Haslam also announced Jackson will remain as coach for next season.

ESPN was first to report Brown's dismissal.

His firing is not unexpected since the Browns are 0-12 for the second straight season with Brown in charge. The team passed up a chance to draft quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in the past two drafts and Cleveland has shown little sign of improvement since Brown took over.

Brown had no experience in evaluating players as he primarily handled the team's salary cap before he was promoted.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

