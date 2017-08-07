BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Quarterback Brock Osweiler will start Cleveland's exhibition opener on Thursday against New Orleans.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced the selection of Osweiler over Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer on Monday. Osweiler, who has not worked with Cleveland's starting offense in training camp, started 14 games last season for Houston before he was traded to the Browns in March.

Jackson said Kessler will play after Osweiler, followed by Kizer, the second-round pick from Notre Dame who has closed the gap on his competitors during camp. Kevin Hogan will also play.

Jackson said last week that the starter for the Sept. 10 season opener against Pittsburgh won't necessarily be the same as the QB who starts the first preseason game.

Osweiler will get the first chance to impress Jackson, who called the play by his four quarterbacks "spotty" during a scrimmage on Friday.

---

