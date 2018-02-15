AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 15, 1:12 PM EST

Coach: Fitzgerald says he'll be back for 2018 season

AP Photo
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Kicker Janikowski's career with Raiders up after 18 seasons

Coach: Fitzgerald says he'll be back for 2018 season

Colts hire Frank Reich as new head coach

NFL Calendar

Vikings hire Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo to run offense

PHOENIX (AP) -- New Arizona coach Steve Wilks says Cardinals standout wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has told him he'll return for a 15th NFL season.

Wilks made the comment Thursday in an interview on the "Doug &Wolf" sports talk radio show. Wilks says Fitzgerald told him of his decision in a conversation on Wednesday night.

Fitzgerald hasn't said publicly whether he would remain for another season and there was speculation he might follow the lead of coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer, who both retired after last season.

The 34-year-old Fitzgerald is one of the most prolific receivers in the game's history, ranking third on the NFL career lists for receptions and yards receiving. He finished second in the NFL with 109 catches last season.

---

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.