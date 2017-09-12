Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 12, 8:23 AM EDT

Awkward 'MNF' debut makes ESPN's Sergio Dipp an online star

AP Photo
AP Photo/David Kohl

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Vance Joseph endures tense ending to win Broncos debut

Broncos block late FG, top Chargers 24-21 in Joseph's debut

Peterson's return marked with boos, not yards

Beast Mode proves to be the difference for Raiders in opener

Many issues blend into Bengals' staggering home loss

DENVER (AP) -- ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp has become an unlikely star of "Monday Night Football" thanks to an awkward debut.

Play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins, who became the first woman to call an NFL regular season game since 1987, went to Dipp for a report on new Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph during the first quarter of the Chargers-Broncos "Monday Night Football" nightcap.

Dipp hesitated and finally gave some scant details about Joseph's background and emphatically stating the coach was having "the time of his life." It turned out to be Dipp's only report of the night, but it instantly made him a trending topic online.

The 29-year-old Mexican-born Dipp has been with ESPN since 2013, but has reported mostly for the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes.

He gave an emotional statement in a Twitter video Tuesday, stating that he hopes to "have another chance."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.