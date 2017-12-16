Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 16, 7:20 PM EST

Chargers cornerback Hayward active for game vs Chiefs


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward is active for Los Angeles' crucial AFC West showdown Saturday night with the Kansas City Chiefs after a calf injury landed him on this week's injury report.

Hayward had been questionable for the matchup between 7-6 teams tied atop the division.

Chiefs defensive end Tamba Hali is active after missing practice with his chronically ailing knees, while linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (quad) and safety Eric Murray (ankle) are also available.

Cornerback Phillip Gaines is inactive for Kansas City, as are safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, offensive lineman Parker Ehinger and quarterback Tyler Bray.

Defensive ends Isaac Rochell and Jerry Attaochu are inactive for the Chargers, along with wide receiver Geremy Davis, cornerback Craig Mager, offensive lineman Michael Ola, tight end Sean Culkin and third-string quarterback Cardale Jones.

