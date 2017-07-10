Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 10, 5:15 PM EDT

Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager


Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Chiefs promote Brett Veach to general manager

NFL refs roster includes 1st female instant replay official

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager.

The appointment was announced Monday, about 2½ weeks after Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt surprisingly fired John Dorsey, their GM of the past four years. Head coach Andy Reid's contract was extended that same day.

Veach has begun his fifth season with the Chiefs, having spent his first two years with the team as a pro and college personnel analyst. He started his career in the NFL in Philadelphia, with three seasons as the assistant to Reid and three more as a scout for the Eagles.

The Chiefs will introduce Veach at a July 24 news conference.

Veach, a native of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was a wide receiver and kickoff returner in college at Delaware.

---

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.