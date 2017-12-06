KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs have suspended Marcus Peters for Sunday's game against Oakland after the volatile young cornerback's embarrassing tantrum during a last-minute loss to the Jets last weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Peters would not practice with the team as it prepares to face the Raiders in a crucial showdown between teams tied atop the AFC West.

Peters, an All-Pro last season, will return the following week against the Chargers.

Peters has been involved in a series of incidents that have reflected poorly on the Chiefs, but his antics last Sunday in New York pushed Reid to act. Peters threw an official's flag into the stands after a late penalty, stalked off the field with a smile even though he had not been disqualified, then had to run back to the sideline without wearing socks when he realized his mistake.

