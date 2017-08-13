Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 13, 6:03 PM EDT

Colts owner insists Luck's slow comeback part of design

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

NFL News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- When Andrew Luck returns to the playing field, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay knows this much: His franchise quarterback will be healthy.

Following a 24-10 loss in Sunday's preseason opener, Irsay said it's still uncertain whether Luck will be ready for the Colts' regular-season opener Sept. 10 at the Rams.

For now, the Colts are content playing it safe by limiting how hard Luck is throwing, Irsay said.

Without Luck, the Colts sputtered against the Detroit Lions. They finished with 230 yards, 90 coming on the game's final series, 14 first downs and only mustered a mid-range field goal in the second quarter and a 1-yard TD plunge as time expired in the game.

