Apr 17, 2:30 PM EDT

Luck offers no timetable for return from shoulder surgery

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

NFL News
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Luck isn't sure when he'll start throwing again and won't set a timetable for his return from shoulder surgery.

The Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback isn't expected to do much - if any - work during the team's offseason workouts.

Players and coaches held their first official team activities Monday at the team complex, and for the first time Luck acknowledged that his injury problems began during a Week 3 contest at Tennessee in 2015.

He missed nine games that season with an assortment of injuries, including a lacerated kidney. After the season, Luck said he decided to undergo rehab rather than opt for surgery. But after aggravating the injury several times last season, he decided to have surgery.

