Colts boot 2 undrafted rookies from practice after scuffle

Colts boot 2 undrafted rookies from practice after scuffle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Two Indianapolis Colts players were kicked out of practice after getting involved in a scuffle.

Coach Chuck Pagano sent receiver Bug Howard and defensive back Dante' Blackmon to the locker room about 20 minutes before practice was scheduled to end on Friday. Both players are undrafted rookies.

It wasn't clear what caused the problem. Howard grabbed Blackmon's face mask and the two went to the ground before teammates gathered around them. Pagano said he booted them out because they would have been ejected if the same thing happened during a game.

It's the third shoving match the Colts have had this week. All three involved receivers and defensive backs.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

