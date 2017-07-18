Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 18, 2:44 PM EDT

Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Sports Writer

Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.

Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL's investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital.

Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn't know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott.

Jones said Tuesday he didn't want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident "to understand the facts."

