ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- DeMarcus Ware won't be returning to the Dallas Cowboys nor the Denver Broncos as expected. The 12-year NFL veteran is instead retiring from the NFL.

Ware announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Next to a split image of the Cowboys and Broncos, Ware wrote, "After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career. Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long-term health of quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had."

Ware's decision is a shocker.

Just two months ago, he scoffed at those suggesting he might have played his last NFL game after he missed the Broncos' season finale to undergo lower back surgery.

After he announced his retirement, the Broncos tweeted, "See you in Canton."

