The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoff games Saturday (all times Eastern):

9:15 p.m.

The Houston Texans are staying in the game against the New England Patriots by forcing turnovers.

A.J. Bouye intercepted Tom Brady late in the first quarter on a pass that bounced off the hands of receiver Michael Floyd. That led to a 27-yard field goal that cut New England's lead to 14-6.

On the ensuing kickoff, Dion Lewis coughed up the ball on a hit from Akeem Dent. Eddie Pleasant fell on it at the Patriots' 12-yard line, and two plays later Brock Osweiler hit C.J. Fiedorowicz from 8 yards out to cut the deficit to 14-13.

Brady only threw two interceptions during the regular season. With his 28 touchdown passes, that was the lowest ratio in NFL history.

---

8:55 p.m.

Dion Lewis is stealing the show so far for New England.

The running back who missed the first half of the season because of a knee injury has scored the first two touchdowns of the game against Houston on Saturday night, and neither score came by a rushing attempt.

He turned a short pass from Tom Brady into a 13-yard touchdown reception. Then later in the first quarter, Lewis returned Nick Novak's kickoff 98 yards for a score to put the Patriots up 14-3 after a decent drive by the Texans had gotten them on the board.

That was the first postseason kickoff return for a touchdown in Patriots franchise history.

---

8:45 p.m.

Stephen Gostkowski is moving up the NFL's career postseason scoring list.

The New England Patriots kicker made an extra point in the first quarter to pass Jerry Rice and move into third place on the league's career list. It was Gostkowski's 133rd postseason point, breaking a tie with the San Francisco 49ers receiver.

Next up are kickers Gary Anderson, David Akers and all-time leader Adam Vinatieri, who had half of his 234 career postseason points with New England before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts.

---

8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas casinos tried to entice bettors to go against the Patriots. They're not, even facing one of the biggest spreads in playoff history.

New England is favored by more than two touchdowns on Saturday night, even though Houston's defense finished the regular season with the fewest yards allowed.

Odds listed by Pregame.com showed the line closed at many casinos at 16 or 17 points, after opening worldwide at 13.5 points favoring New England.

Sports books are generally hesitant to move a line on either side of a multiple of 7, since teams often win by a touchdown or two exactly and they don't want to be burned by bets on both sides of their line. The line movement shows bettors were gambling heavy on the Patriots.

---

8:25 p.m.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll says that cornerback DeShawn Shead suffered a significant left knee injury.

Shead went down on the second play of the second half in Saturday's 36-20 loss to Atlanta. Shead was hurt in a non-contact injury as he appeared to plant and break on a pass play. He was helped off the field not putting any weight on his leg, but was walking with a limp on the sideline.

Carroll didn't have an exact diagnosis but called the injury significant and said, "That's what it looks like," when asked if it was an ACL injury.

---

7:50 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have advanced to the NFC championship game for the fourth time in franchise history, beating the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 in the NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday.

Matt Ryan threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns as Atlanta won just its second playoff game since 2004. Atlanta last played in the NFC title game four years ago, losing to San Francisco at home. The Falcons will face either Dallas or Green Bay in the NFC championship game next Sunday.

The Falcons used a 19-point second quarter to take a 19-10 halftime lead and added a pair of touchdowns in the second half, capped by Ryan's 3-yard TD to Mohamed Sanu with 3:40 remaining.

Seattle lost in the divisional round for the second straight year and the Seahawks have not won a road game in this round of the postseason since 1983.

Russell Wilson threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns, but also fell in the end zone for a safety and threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter. Seattle started quick, taking a 10-7 lead, but never recovered from a momentum-changing penalty on a punt return in the second quarter that sparked Atlanta's surge.

---

7:25 p.m.

It appears two teams from the Seattle area are going to see their respective football seasons end in the Georgia Dome.

Mohamed Sanu caught a 3-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan to put Atlanta up 36-13 with less than four minutes left on Saturday night.

But the Seahawks chances of rallying in the fourth quarter took a major hit earlier when Russell Wilson was intercepted by Ricardo Allen with 8:31 remaining and the Falcons leading 29-13.

Two weeks ago, Washington saw its college football season come to an end when the Huskies lost to Alabama 24-7 in the Peach Bowl. The matchup between the Huskies and Crimson Tide was the final college football game to be played at the stadium. It remains to be seen if there will be one more NFL game.

---

7:20 p.m.

The NFC divisional playoff game against Atlanta is taking a toll on Seattle's tight ends.

Brandon Williams has been ruled out with a concussion and another backup Seahawks tight end, Luke Wilson, is being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Meanwhile, Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead has not returned since being helped off the field with a left knee injury early in the second half. Shead appeared to be unable to put weight on the left leg as he left the field.

While Seahawks right guard Germain Ifedi was out with an apparent left leg injury, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tripped over Ifedi's replacement, Rees Odhiambo, and fell in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter. Ifedi returned on the next possession.

The Falcons have lost defensive end Adrian Clayborn with a biceps injury suffered on Seattle's opening drive and will not return.

- Charles Odum in Atlanta.

---

7:10 p.m.

Emotions are heated again between Atlanta's offense and Seattle's defense. Just like when the teams played a tight game in Week 6.

After Devonta Freeman's 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, quarterback Matt Ryan was face-to-face with strong safety Kam Chancellor, and defensive end Michael Bennett was arguing with left tackle Ryan Schraeder.

Receiver Julio Jones and cornerback Jeremy Lane had a spirited discussion earlier in the period.

The teams went at it similarly in Atlanta's narrow loss at Seattle during the regular season. Cornerback Richard Sherman pulled down Jones' arm to prevent a late catch that would have put the Falcons in field-goal range. Bennett left the game with a knee injury after a legal cut block by left tackle Jake Matthews and was infuriated.

- George Henry reporting from Atlanta.

---

6:45 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks have exchanged scores in the third quarter.

Devonta Freeman's 1-yard TD run on the opening possession of the second half gave Atlanta a 26-10 lead. Seattle answered with its own long scoring drive that was capped by a 26-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka to pull within 26-13.

Atlanta had its third touchdown drive of 75 or more yards capped when Freeman dived in from the 1. Seattle's defense had allowed just 11 touchdown drives of 75 of more yards over the final eight games of the regular season, but All-Pro Matt Ryan has found openings in Seattle's secondary.

Seattle went 80 yards in 14 plays on its scoring drive but stalled inside the Atlanta 10 and had to settle for Hauschka's second field goal.

---

6:35 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback DeShawn Shead is listed as questionable after being helped off the field with a left knee injury early in the second half of an NFC divisional playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.

Shead appeared to be unable to put weight on the left leg as he left the field.

Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn suffered a biceps injury on Seattle's opening drive and will not return. Seahawks right guard Germain Ifedi suffered an apparent left leg injury on the same drive.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson tripped over Ifedi's replacement, Rees Odhiambo, and fell in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter. Ifedi returned on the next possession.

Also, Seahawks tight end Brandon Williams was being checked for a possible concussion.

- Charles Odum in Atlanta.

---

6:20 p.m.

Seattle cornerback DeShawn Shead appeared to suffer a serious injury to his left knee on the second play of the second half.

Shead was hurt in a non-contact injury as he appeared to plant and break on a pass play.

He was helped off the field not putting any weight on his leg, but was walking with a limp on the sideline. The team said Shead was questionable to return.

Shead was replaced by undrafted rookie DeAndre Elliott.

---

6 p.m.

Matt Ryan has thrown for two first-half touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons have a 19-10 lead over the Seattle Seahawks at halftime of the NFC divisional playoff game.

Ryan was fantastic in the first half, completing 15 of 20 for 190 yards and finished the half with a 14-yard TD pass to Tevin Coleman with 59 seconds left in the second quarter. The touchdown to Coleman capped a 99-yard scoring drive that took just nine plays. Atlanta did not face a third down on the drive.

Atlanta has protected Ryan, allowing just one sack and three quarterback hits in the first half.

Seattle started well, leading 10-7 early in the second quarter. But the turning point was a 79-yard punt return by Devin Hester that was called back on a holding penalty against Kevin Pierre-Louis away from the play. Two plays later, Seattle gave up a safety when Russell Wilson fell in the end zone and started a 12-point surge by the Falcons to close out the first half.

Atlanta gets the ball to start the second half.

---

5:45 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have taken a 12-10 lead in the second quarter after field goal by Matt Bryant.

Following a safety when Russell Wilson fell into the end zone, Atlanta hit a big play to Taylor Gabriel for 37 yards and Bryant capped the drive with a 35-yard field goal.

Seattle backup guard Rees Odhiambo, who stepped on Wilson's foot leading to the safety, was replaced by starter Germain Ifedi on Seattle's next possession. Ifedi left in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

---

5:25 p.m.

Every Seahawks possession has ended in points. Too bad for Seattle, the latest score was a safety that cut the lead over Atlanta to 10-9.

Steven Hauschka's 33-yard field goal gave Seattle a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Seattle got another big play from Paul Richardson on a 33-yard reception on the drive . It first appeared to be a touchdown, but Richardson was ruled to be touched down.

Another apparent touchdown was called back because of a penalty on a Devin Hester return. That backed the Seahawks up and led to the safety when Wilson fell in the end zone.

Starting Seattle right guard Germain Ifedi remained out with a leg injury and was replaced by Rees Odhiamabo.

---

5:10 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have answered with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones to pull even with the Seattle Seahawks at 7-7 early in the second quarter.

The Falcons have scored a touchdown on the opening drive of their last seven games.

Jones had three catches for 27 yards on Atlanta's opening possession that went 75 yards in 13 plays and the Falcons faced third down only once. Jones appeared to get a pick from fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on the touchdown reception that led to complaining from Seattle's Richard Sherman.

Sherman was beaten twice by Jones on Atlanta's first drive and was also called for defensive holding.

The first two drives of the game ate up the entire first quarter.

---

4:50 p.m.

The Seattle Seahawks have scored on their opening drive on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Jimmy Graham to take a 7-0 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle went 89 yards in 14 plays and took more than half of the first quarter off the clock. Seattle also carried over its success running the ball from last week's win over Detroit. The Seahawks had 49 yards rushing on the opening possession.

---

3:46 p.m.

While the Seattle Seahawks have enjoyed unprecedented success since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, this round of the playoffs has been a problem.

Seattle is 0-3 in NFC divisional round road games under Carroll. In fact, Seattle hasn't won a divisional round road game since Dec. 31, 1983, back when the Seahawks were in the AFC. Seattle upset the Miami Dolphins before losing to the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game. Seattle has just three playoff road wins in franchise history.

The problem for Seattle in this round during Carroll's tenure has been slow starts. In the 2010 playoffs, Seattle fell behind 21-0 and lost 35-24. Two years later, the Seahawks trailed Atlanta 20-0 and despite rallying in the fourth quarter, lost 30-28 on a field goal in the closing seconds. And last year, the Seahawks trailed Carolina 31-0 at halftime and their second-half rally fell short in a 31-24 loss.

---

3:35 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are the favorites as the NFL playoffs resume on Saturday.

The Falcons get the weekend started hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff game, while the Patriots are heavy favorites in the night game hosting the Houston Texans.

Both games are rematches of regular season meetings: the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 in Week 6 in Seattle and the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 in Week 3.

Seattle hopes it can replicate the performance of its run game from last week's win over Detroit when Thomas Rawls rushed for a franchise playoff record 161 yards. It might be the best way to slow down Atlanta's All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan and the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.

New England is more than two touchdown favorites even against Houston's defense that finished the regular season No. 1 in fewest yards allowed.

---

