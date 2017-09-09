Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 9, 6:41 PM EDT

AP source: Evacuated Dolphins arrive in LA for week stay

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the Miami Dolphins have evacuated South Florida before the arrival of Hurricane Irma and will practice in Oxnard, California, next week to prepare for their delayed start of the season.

The person confirmed the Dolphins' practice plans to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team hasn't publicly disclosed them.

The person said team owner Stephen Ross flew players, coaches, traveling staff and their families to Los Angeles on Friday as the hurricane approached Florida. Other players who had already left the state in advance of Irma are also arriving in Los Angeles.

The person said the Dolphins will have a team meeting Tuesday and will practice beginning Wednesday at the Dallas Cowboys' complex in Oxnard.

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine.

