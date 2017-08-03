Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Aug 3, 11:13 AM EDT

Tannehill leaves practice after left knee appears to buckle

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

NFL News
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has left practice after his left knee appeared to buckle on a scramble and he fell without being hit.

He was accompanied off the field by trainers Thursday. There was no immediate word on his status after practice.

Tannehill missed last season's final four games, including a playoff loss at Pittsburgh, after spraining two ligaments in his left knee. He decided against surgery and took part in all offseason drills with a brace.

Tannehill's knee seemed to give out near the right sideline during drills after he was running full speed to escape tackle Ndamukong Suh. He stayed on the ground at least 15 seconds before rising and slowly walking off the field.

