May 17, 11:37 AM EDT

LeGarrette Blount joins the Eagles on 1-year contract

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Steven Senne

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- LeGarrette Blount is bringing his power running to Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Blount agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, giving the team a bruising back to complement their group of smaller, speedy runners.

Blount led the NFL with 18 touchdowns rushing in 2016 while helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl. He ran for 1,161 yards, averaging 3.6 per carry.

"LeGarrette Blount is a tough, physical runner who has enjoyed a great deal of success in New England and we are excited about adding him to this football team," said Howie Roseman, Eagles executive vice president of football operations. "We feel good about the depth and competition that we have created at the running back position and we are looking forward to getting the guys out on the field next week for (organized team activities)."

The 30-year-old Blount is the latest veteran playmaker the Eagles have added in free agency. They also signed wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, giving Carson Wentz more options.

Blount joins his fourth team in eight seasons. He began his career in Tampa Bay and played briefly with Pittsburgh in between two stints with New England, where he won two Super Bowls.

Blount has 5,122 yards rushing in his career and 4.4 average yards per carry to go with 49 TDs.

Veteran Darren Sproles, second-year pro Wendell Smallwood and rookie Donnel Pumphrey will team with Blount in the backfield.

The Patriots are expected to receive a compensatory draft pick for losing Blount.

