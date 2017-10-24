AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 24, 12:22 PM EDT

Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Marshawn Lynch's appeal of 1-game suspension denied

Eagles lose Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks for the season

Overreaction: Kyle Shanahan, not Matt Ryan, was real MVP

Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Eagles beat Redskins 34-24

Vikings safety Sendejo suspended 1 game for hit on Wallace

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Eagles coach Doug Pederson says nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday's 34-24 win over Washington.

Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Those are two big losses for the NFL-leading Eagles (6-1).

Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes Peters' spot. Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks against the Redskins.

Peters has anchored Philadelphia's offensive line for a decade. He's a team leader and teammates showed their respect by surrounding the cart before it took him off the field.

Hicks is a top playmaker on defense. He has seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries in 31 games.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.