Apr 17, 11:47 AM EDT

Eagles center Jason Kelce gets married, sequins not included

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce had another excuse to get dressed up this weekend- however not in outlandish sequins like he wore in the Super Bowl parade - when he and his girlfriend tied the knot.

Kelce married Kylie McDevitt at the Logan Hotel on Saturday. He wore a tan, three-piece suit - a slightly toned-down look compared to the bright green, genie-like Mummer's getup he donned for the city's first-ever Super Bowl parade in February.

Cliq Jewelry posted photos of the nuptials on social media, as did other participants at the ceremony.

He's not the only Eagles player getting hitched. Quarterback Carson Wentz got engaged to girlfriend Madison Oberg shortly after the team's Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

