Nov 29, 3:26 PM EST

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman clears concussion protocol

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has cleared the concussion protocol after missing two games and could return for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Dan Quinn says Freeman has the go-ahead for "fully practicing with no limitations" on Wednesday.

Freeman, the league's highest paid running back, has suffered two concussions this year and three in three years. He was hurt on the second play of a win over Dallas on Nov. 12 and did not play in wins over Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Tevin Coleman started at running back the last two weeks.

Freeman also spent the last two weeks of the preseason in concussion protocol. He missed one game after suffering a concussion against the Colts on Nov. 22, 2015.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.