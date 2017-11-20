Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 20, 11:57 PM EST

Ryan's 2 TD passes enough as Falcons hold off Seahawks 34-31

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

NFL News
SEATTLE (AP) -- Matt Ryan threw a pair of touchdown passes, Adrian Clayborn returned a fumble 10 yards for a score and the Atlanta Falcons held off a late rally to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31 on Monday night.

Atlanta stayed in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot thanks to its second straight victory and handed Seattle a second consecutive home loss. Ryan threw TDs to Mohamed Sanu and Levine Toilolo, while Tevin Coleman added a 1-yard TD run on Atlanta's opening possession. But it was Clayborn's fumble return that helped break the game open early in the second quarter and gave Atlanta a 21-7 lead.

Seattle attempted a late rally down by 11 points. Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin on a 29-yard TD with 3 minutes left, and Seattle got in range for a long field goal attempt by Blair Walsh in the closing moments, but his 52-yard attempt with 2 seconds left came up short and Atlanta escaped with the victory.

