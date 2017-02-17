Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 17, 6:48 PM EST

Ex-Cardinal Floyd pleads guilty, gets 24 days in jail


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to second offense extreme drunken driving and been sentenced to 24 days in jail.

The former Arizona Cardinals player entered the plea in Scottsdale City Court on Thursday.

He also was sentenced to 96 days home confinement and will be required to wear GPS and alcohol monitoring devices during that time. Floyd was ordered to undergo alcohol counseling and pay a $5,000 fine.

Floyd was arrested Dec. 12 after police found him unresponsive at the wheel of his running car. Police say he had a blood alcohol level of 0.217. Anything over 0.08 is considered driving under the influence.

The Cardinals released Floyd shortly after his arrest and he signed with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl ring though he wasn't active for the title game.

