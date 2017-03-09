Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 9, 12:29 PM EST

The Latest: Bills release Williams after second neck injury

AP Photo
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
The Latest: Bills release Williams after second neck injury

Oakland's Irvin aids Mack, shows value of free-agent bargain

AP source: Cowboys to release QB Romo when NFL year begins

Stills, Branch agree to deals to stay with Dolphins

49ers get busy bolstering offense on eve of free agency
Multimedia
NBA's top free agents

The Latest on NFL free agency (all times local):

12:19 p.m.

Aaron Williams' bid to resume his career in Buffalo following a second serious neck injury is over after the Bills released the starting safety.

The Bills provided no reason for the move in a one-sentence statement. Williams and his family have indicated he would like to continue playing.

Williams had two seasons left on his contract and was scheduled to make a $3.6 million base salary this season.

The sixth-year player's season ended last year when he was sidelined by a blindside hit to the head by Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry in October. In 2015, Williams' season was cut short after being hurt attempting to make a diving headfirst tackle. Surgeons shaved two of his disks to alleviate nerve damage.

- John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.

---

12:04 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to contract extensions with backup quarterback Matt Schaub and defensive tackle Courtney Upshaw.

The NFC champions have focused on retaining players in the offseason.

"Courtney proved to be versatile in our defensive scheme and he will continue to play several roles along our defensive line," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "We know the value of having an experienced backup at quarterback."

Schaub spent his first three seasons in Atlanta, before being traded to the Houston Texans in the 2007 offseason. He returned to Atlanta last season as a backup to Matt Ryan.

Upshaw, a star at Alabama, was signed by Atlanta during the 2016 offseason and was converted to defensive tackle after playing outside linebacker during his time with Baltimore.

---

11:50 a.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Torrey Smith to a three-year contract.

Smith was released by the San Francisco 49ers last week.

The 28-year-old Smith caught 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the 49ers. He never became the deep threat that he was with Baltimore, where he helped the Ravens beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

Smith had just 20 catches for 267 yards last season before missing the final three games with a concussion.

In six seasons, Smith has 266 catches for 4,521 yards and 37 touchdowns.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.