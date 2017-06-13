AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 13, 12:20 PM EDT

Beckham at Giants minicamp after missing voluntary OTAs

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

EASY RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Standout wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has joined the New York Giants for the team's mandatory three-day minicamp.

The three-time Pro Bowl player skipped the recent organized team activities to train on the West Coast. Those workouts are voluntary.

But many felt Beckham should have attended the OTAs after being criticized for a one-day vacation to Florida in the week leading up to the team's playoff loss to Green Bay.

The Giants recently picked up the fifth-year option on Beckham's rookie contract. One of the most dynamic receivers in the league, he will make $1.8 million this season and $8.4 million next.

Joining Beckham at the minicamp was defensive end Olivier Vernon, who earned second-team All Pro honors last season after signing a five-year $85 million contract. He also skipped the OTAs.

