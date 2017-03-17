NEW YORK (AP) -- Geno Smith is switching teams in the Jersey Meadowlands.

The quarterback has agreed to terms with the New York Giants, pending passing a physical, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Like receiver Brandon Marshall last week, Smith is leaving the Jets but remaining in the same stadium. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 26-year-old Smith was a second-round draft choice by the Jets in 2013, but his stint with them was marred by injuries and inconsistency. He also lost his starting job in 2015 after then-teammate IK Enemkpali broke Smith's jaw with a punch during training camp.

When Smith did get onto the field last season, it was brief. Ryan Fitzpatrick was benched for poor play, but Smith tore his right ACL in the second quarter against Baltimore and was done for the season.

That was his first start since 2014.

Smith will be a backup to Eli Manning, of course, and considering that Manning doesn't miss games, his role might not include much field time for the Giants.

Marshall left the Jets for the Giants and got a two-year, $12 million contract.

---

---

