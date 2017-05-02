Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 2, 9:32 AM EDT

Share hugs: Heap family calls for kind acts for Holly

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mel Evans

Special Section
Complete NFL Coverage
Multimedia
2009 NFL Season Tracker
Michael Vick Timeline
NFL Draft 2009
Top AP Sports Photos for the Week
Documents
Michael Vick financial disclosure statement (PDF)
Vince Young police report (PDF)
Matt Jones Arrest Report (PDF)
Pacman Jones Extortion Document (PDF)
Sean Taylor Autopsy Report (PDF)
Letters from Michael Vick and his supporters to judge (PDF)
State charges against Vick (PDF)
Michael Vick plea agreement (PDF)
Summary of facts in Michael Vick case (PDF)
Court document outlining alleged dogfighting operation at Vick's property
NFL News
Share hugs: Heap family calls for kind acts for Holly

Pentagon: Academy athletes must serve before going pro

Bengals' Jeremy Hill ready for competition from Joe Mixon

Buffalo Bills fire general manager Whaley 1 day after draft

Bengals getting backlash over drafting RB Joe Mixon

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Former NFL tight end Todd Heap and his family are encouraging people to "share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness" on Wednesday in honor of their late daughter's birthday.

Police say Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter Holly in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home on April 15. Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap and his family received an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from friends, former teammates and fans of the former Pro Bowl tight end, who played for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Heap retired in 2013 after playing 12 seasons in the NFL.

The family created the site hugsfromholly.com , a campaign in memory of Holly, who would have turned 4 on Wednesday.

"Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious," a statement on the site's home page reads. "Let's spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly's honor on her birthday."

The family suggests that people wear pink for Holly on Wednesday, while also helping others throughout the day.

"Smile more," the site reads. "Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly's honor. Turn up the music and dance ... the list is endless. Be creative!"

The family also asks that participants take photos of their acts of kindness and post them on social media with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.

The site also includes a link to make a donation in Holly's honor to the Baltimore Community Foundation, a group of charities that benefit the greater Baltimore area.

"Share this! Shout it from the rooftops!" the site says. "Let's spread kindness and love and make Wednesday a HOLLYday!"

---

Online: http://hugsfromholly.com/

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.