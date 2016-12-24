Jets running back Matt Forte is missing his first game Saturday against the New England Patriots with a torn meniscus in his right knee and an injured shoulder.

That means running back Khiry Robinson is active for the first time and will make his debut Saturday for the Jets.

The Patriots will be without linebacker Dont'a Hightower for the third time this season. He's been bothered by knee issues. Wide receiver Danny Amendola is missing his third straight game with an injured ankle.

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a big boost on the back end of their defense with the return of safety Harrison Smith, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

They also will have wide receiver Stefon Diggs available to help compensate for running back Adrian Peterson sitting out against Green Bay.

Peterson was ruled out Friday with knee and groin injuries.

The Green Bay Packers are getting a key defender back against Minnesota with linebacker Nick Perry returning from a hand injury. He has missed the past two games as well. But the Packers will be without receiver Randall Cobb, who has been bothered by an ankle injury.

San Diego Chargers running back Melvin Gordon will miss his second straight game with a hip injury, leaving him 3 yards shy of 1,000 this season.

Gordon, who has 997 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, will be replaced by rookie Kenneth Farrow as the Chargers try to keep the Browns (0-14) winless.

The Chargers also will be missing starting left tackle King Dunlap, who has a knee injury. Chris Hairston will start at left tackle.

The Chargers also will be without cornerback Craig Mager, who has an injured shoulder.

In Buffalo, the Dolphins are without cornerback Byron Maxwell, who is out after hurting his ankle in Miami's 34-13 win over the New York Jets last week. The Bills will be without starting left tackle Cordy Glenn for a second straight game with a back issue.

The Tennessee Titans have linebacker Sean Spence available at Jacksonville. Spence missed last week's game at Kansas City with an ankle injury and had been listed as questionable to play against the Jaguars, who have lost nine in a row. Spence has a career-high 65 tackles, three passes defensed and a sack.

Tennessee's defense will be without cornerback Jason McCourty, who was ruled out Friday after hurting his shoulder and chest against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars will be without receiver Allen Hurns (hamstring) for the fourth consecutive game. Jacksonville ruled out Hurns and five others Friday.

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su'a Cravens for their key matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Reed is out with a sprained left shoulder, and Cravens is inactive with an upper arm injury. Reed is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league with 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns, and Cravens has 34 tackles and a sack this season.

Coming off a 26-15 loss to Carolina on Monday night, Washington is in the mix for a playoff spot but needing help.

While Reed and Cravens are out, linebacker Will Compton is active after he was listed as questionable because of a knee injury.

---

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS:

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, OT Donald Hawkins, WR Jalin Marshall, DT Brandin Bryant, DT Steve McClendon.

Patriots: WR Matt Slater, RB D.J. Foster, CB Justin Coleman, LB Dont'a Hightower, WR Danny Amendola, QB Jacoby Brissett, T LaAdrian Waddle.

---

ATLANTA AT CAROLINA

Falcons: LB De'Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper, WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S, Dashon Goldson, G Wes Schweitzer.

Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, WR Brenton Bersin, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Kyle Love, Ryan DE Delaire.

---

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte, TE Dominique Jones and WR Leonte Carroo.

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, LB Lerentee McCray, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian and DT Jerel Worthy

---

MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, FB Zach Line, G Brandon Fusco, G Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly

Packers: QB Joe Callahan, WR Randall Cobb, CB Josh Hawkins, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, C/G JC Tretter, LB Jayrone Elliott

---

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: CB Jason McCourty, WR Tre McBride, CB D'Joun Smith, DB Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro.

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, DT Jordan Hill, LB Sean Porter and QB Brandon Allen

---

SAN DIEGO AT CLEVELAND:

Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, CB Craig Mager, TE Asante Cleveland, C Max Tuerk, LT King Dunlap, WR Jeremy Butler, DT Kaleb Eulls.

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Gabe Wright, DL Stephen Paea.

---

WASHINGTON AT CHICAGO:

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su'a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger, TE Jordan Reed.

Bears: CB Cre'Von LeBlanc, RB Ka'Deem Carey, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, FB Paul Lasike, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Eric Kush, WR Daniel Braverman.

---

