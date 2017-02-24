Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jameis Winston: Comments about girls were 'poor word choice'


ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who was accused of raping another student when he was in college, says he made a "poor word choice" in comments about women in a recent talk to students at a Florida elementary school.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2mkiPhJ ) reports Winston spoke to third- through fifth-grade students at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, telling them about his three rules of life. When the kids got fidgety, Winston told the boys to stand up, reminding them that they're "strong." Then, he said the "ladies" are "supposed to be silent, polite, gentle."

Winston was accused of raping a student in 2012 when they were both Florida State University students. Winston has said they had consensual sex. He was not arrested. Winston and the accuser settled a civil lawsuit in December.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

