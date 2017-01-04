Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 4, 9:13 AM EST

Jim Caldwell to return to coach the Lions for 2017 season

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Jim Caldwell has been retained to coach the Detroit Lions for the 2017 season.

The team announced the move Wednesday morning, a day after Caldwell fielded questions about his job security.

Caldwell helped the Lions earn a spot in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Detroit lost its last three games of the regular season, dropping Caldwell's record to 27-21 with the franchise. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the Super Bowl in his first of three seasons and was fired after his third year with a 26-22 record after the 2011 season.

Sixth-seeded Detroit plays at third-seeded Seattle on Saturday night.

