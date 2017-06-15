AP Radio AP Radio News:

Lions acquire OT Robinson from Rams and sign OT Kouandjio

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have bolstered their offensive line to make up for the potential loss of tackle Taylor Decker.

Detroit acquired offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday morning for a draft pick that was not announced.

The Lions also signed free agent Cyrus Kouandjio, another sign they are bracing for at least starting the season without Decker protecting Matthew Stafford's blind side. Decker is out indefinitely after an offseason injury led to shoulder surgery.

"Those guys give us an opportunity to get better, and that's a key," Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said before the team's third and final minicamp practice. "Some things have changed."

Robinson was Los Angeles' starting left tackle in 14 games last season. The Rams drafted him No. 2 overall in 2014 out of Auburn, but he has not played up to expectations.

"I'm not concerned about that," Caldwell said. "I'm concerned about what he does for us."

Kouandjio played in 12 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, his third in the NFL.

Detroit also waived long snapper Jimmy Landes and tackle Arturo Uzdavinis.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

