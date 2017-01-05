Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 5, 1:11 PM EST

Miami's Tannehill ruled out against Steelers; Moore to start

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of Sunday's playoff game at Pittsburgh before practice Thursday, and backup Matt Moore will start for the fourth week in a row.

The Dolphins determined Tannehill isn't ready to return from a sprained left knee he suffered in Week 14. Moore, a 10th-year pro, is 2-1 as Tannehill's replacement and will make his first career postseason start.

"He knows he's our relief pitcher," offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. "We try to make the decision early in the week, because it's hard to get two guys prepared. He assumed he was doing it. He has continued to prepare as a starter."

Moore has eight touchdown passes, three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 105.6, which is higher than Tannehill's career-best 93.5 this year.

"He's been in the league for more time than Tannehill, so he's got more experience," Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell said. "For us on the back end, whether it's Matt Moore, whether it's Tannehill, it doesn't make a difference for our preparation. Our job is still to stop the run, create turnovers and put pressure on the quarterback."

Tannehill hadn't missed a game in five NFL seasons until he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals. He has never played in the postseason, and the playoff game will be Miami's first since 2008.

AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

