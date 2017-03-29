Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 29, 12:21 PM EDT

Ex-NFL star Michael Irvin investigated in sex battery case

AP Photo
AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Police in Florida are investigating sexual battery allegations made by a woman against former NFL star Michael Irvin.

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed Wednesday that the Hall of Fame receiver's name was listed on a sexual battery incident report. The report says the alleged encounter involving Irvin took place at a Fort Lauderdale hotel on March 22.

A police spokeswoman said no other details were available. Irvin has not been charged with anything. An attorney for Irvin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The 51-year-old Irvin starred for the University of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2007 and has worked as an analyst on the NFL Network.

In 2011, Irvin settled a woman's lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

