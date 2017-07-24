|
State attorney: No sex assault charges for Michael Irvin
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Prosecutors say there's insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Miami.
A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. The 51-year-old Irvin denied the allegations.
Broward State Attorney's officials said in an email that there was insufficient evidence to file charges, adding that they would have had a difficult time getting a conviction.
Irvin's lawyer Ken Padowitz has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the case.
No further details were immediately available.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.