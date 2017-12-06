Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant for his sports marketing firm, according to a lawsuit filed in California.

The civil lawsuit was filed on Monday in Orange County Superior Court. According to court documents, Wendy Haskell alleges Moon made "unwanted and unsolicited" sexual advances as part of her role as his assistant working for Sports 1 Marketing. Moon is the co-founder and president of the company. The Washington Post first reported on the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Moon played parts of 17 seasons in the NFL with four teams: Houston, Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City. He threw for 49,325 yards and 291 touchdowns in the regular season and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Moon is also a radio commentator for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was aware of the lawsuit but had no additional comment.

